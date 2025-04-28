ACNB Corporation (ACNB) Stock Analysis: 15.91% Potential Upside with Solid Dividend Yield

ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB), a financial stalwart in the regional banking landscape, offers a compelling investment opportunity for individual investors seeking both growth and income. With a market capitalization of $435.14 million, ACNB stands out in the Financial Services sector, providing a broad array of banking and financial services to individual, business, and government clients across the United States.

At the current share price of $40.98, ACNB has experienced a minor price change of -0.29 (-0.01%). Notably, the stock is situated comfortably within its 52-week range of $30.55 to $50.72, indicating a stable performance in a volatile market environment. For investors, the standout figure is the potential upside of 15.91%, based on an average target price of $47.50, as suggested by analysts.

ACNB’s forward P/E ratio of 9.12 positions it attractively for value investors, particularly in a sector where valuations can often be stretched. While some valuation metrics such as PEG, Price/Book, and Price/Sales are not available, this forward P/E suggests the stock is reasonably priced relative to expected earnings growth.

The company’s performance metrics reinforce its investment appeal. With a revenue growth rate of 9.00% and an EPS of 2.90, ACNB demonstrates robust operational efficiency. Its return on equity (ROE) of 7.44% underscores the effective deployment of shareholder capital, despite some metrics like net income and free cash flow not being disclosed.

Dividends add another layer of attractiveness to ACNB’s investment case. The company offers a dividend yield of 3.32%, with a sustainable payout ratio of 44.14%, appealing to income-focused investors seeking reliable returns in addition to capital appreciation.

Analyst sentiment towards ACNB is decidedly bullish, with three buy ratings and no hold or sell recommendations. This optimism is reflected in the stock’s target price range of $44.00 to $50.00, suggesting a significant appreciation potential from current levels.

From a technical perspective, ACNB’s stock is trading near its 50-day moving average of $40.77 and below its 200-day moving average of $41.61. The RSI (14) of 62.95 indicates that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the MACD and Signal Line suggest a positive momentum trend.

Founded in 1857 and headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, ACNB Corporation has a long-standing reputation for providing comprehensive financial services. Its offerings span commercial and consumer lending, mortgage programs, wealth management, and various insurance products. The company’s ability to adapt and expand its services, including digital banking solutions, underscores its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele.

For investors looking for a blend of growth potential and steady income, ACNB Corporation presents a noteworthy option. With its strong market positioning, attractive valuation metrics, and solid dividend yield, ACNB is poised to deliver value to its shareholders, making it a stock to watch in the regional banking sector.