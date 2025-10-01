A u-turn in listings suggests deeper shifts at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy is moving its main stock market listing from London to New York, a decision that speaks to where its business, shareholders and future capital are concentrated.

Diversified Energy’s roots today are overwhelmingly American: it reports in US dollars, its operating profits are entirely from US operations, its executive team and assets are US-based, and its registered shareholders are majority US. As of the latest disclosure, over 65% of its shares are held by US residents.

So why hold onto a secondary London listing at all? That gesture helps maintain ties with international investors and preserves trading flexibility in the UK.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.