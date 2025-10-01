Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A u-turn in listings suggests deeper shifts at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy is moving its main stock market listing from London to New York, a decision that speaks to where its business, shareholders and future capital are concentrated.

Diversified Energy’s roots today are overwhelmingly American: it reports in US dollars, its operating profits are entirely from US operations, its executive team and assets are US-based, and its registered shareholders are majority US. As of the latest disclosure, over 65% of its shares are held by US residents.

So why hold onto a secondary London listing at all? That gesture helps maintain ties with international investors and preserves trading flexibility in the UK.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy to shift primary listing to NYSE, retain secondary LSE listing

Diversified Energy Company has announced plans to move its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange while maintaining a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy completes $550m Canvas Energy acquisition with Carlyle backing

Diversified Energy has agreed to acquire Canvas Energy for approximately $550 million. The deal, funded through a Carlyle-backed asset securitisation, cash, and new shares, adds producing assets in Oklahoma and is expected to contribute around $155 million of next twelve months EBITDA before synergies.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy announces new Board appointments

Diversified Energy Company has announced that Sandra Stash will step down from its Board of Directors. David Turner will become Senior Independent Director, Kathryn Klaber will chair the Sustainability Committee, and Martin Thomas will join the Audit & Risk Committee.
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy delivers strong H1 2025 with Carlyle partnership boost

Diversified Energy Company posted first-half 2025 results in line with expectations, delivering strong production growth, improved financial metrics, and $152 million in adjusted free cash flow
Diversified Energy Company

Diversified Energy confirms Q4 dividend payment of 21.254p per share

Diversified Energy Company PLC announces a fourth-quarter dividend of 29 cents per share for Q4 2024, payable June 30, 2025. Shareholders can opt for GBP payments.
Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy on track for 2025 with Maverick integration and $59m returns

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC, NYSE: DEC) reports robust Q1 2025 results, highlighting successful acquisition of Maverick and over $59 million returned to shareholders.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple