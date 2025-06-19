Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

A new pattern emerging in physical retail strategy

itim Group

Retailers and restaurateurs are navigating a subtle but significant pivot in consumer behaviour, between digital efficiency and physical touch, that could reshape strategy in unexpected ways.

In a marketplace awash with automation and online temptations, shoppers are quietly reasserting their preference for picking their own produce, lingering in aisles, and indulging in spur‑of‑the‑moment purchases. According to NCR Voyix, nearly 70 % of consumers claim that hands‑on item selection drives their in‑store visits, and over half admit to being swayed by real–time substitutions or unplanned extras. There’s real investment value here: the physical store remains pivotal, not despite technology, but because it’s enhanced by it.

This is where self‑checkout steps in. What was once a novelty has become a modern expectation: 83 % of shoppers have used it in the past six months, with Gen Z and Millennials leading the charge, 63 % and 45 %, respectively. But speed isn’t the sole driver; the allure lies in agency, controlling the pace, the bagging, the queue. In investor terms, this is a case of technology lowering reluctance while amplifying engagement.

The next layer? Smart checkout systems: mobile scan‑and‑pay features, camera‑based shrink detection, fresh‑produce recognition software, and in‑line ID verification, used by about 28 % of grocers. These instruments are designed not only to speed up transactions but also to reassure both retailer and customer, subtly reducing friction and loss. There’s a strategic payoff here: less shrinkage, fewer bottlenecks and stronger margins wrapped in consumer-friendly tech.

Price pressures are nudging behaviour too. With over half of consumers expecting grocery bills to rise in 2025, deal‑seeking has surged: loyalty programmes now command nearly 70 % enrolment in grocery, and more than half in fuel and dining sectors. This solidifies loyalty schemes as critical retention tools—and long‑term subscriber bases deliver sustainable revenue streams.

The convenience‑store evolution is even more telling: what once sold petrol is now a busy hub for prepared meals and pantry basics. Around one in five consumers now visits such outlets multiple times a month for dining alone. Investors should note: c‑stores are no longer edge‑case assets in a portfolio, but a strategic front in capturing fleeting consumer trips and converting them into repeat‑purchase behaviour.

The underlying takeaway? Commerce in 2025 is not defined by online versus brick‑and‑mortar; it’s defined by smart bridges between the two. Retailers who blend tangible selection with high‑tech convenience, through self‑service, friction‑reducing checkout, integrated loyalty and curated fast‑food offerings, are the ones capturing incremental share. These are the operations likely to show resilience, scalability and sustainable margins in volatile macro environments.

For the discerning investor, the implication is clear: physical retail isn’t dying, it’s upgrading. The investments that matter will be in the infrastructure enabling this hybrid model. From checkout AI and camera analytics providers to loyalty management platforms and in‑store food service enablers, the pressure is on to identify players capitalising on these quiet trends.

Retail and convenience channels are converging toward a refined blend of autonomy and experience. Consumers want control and immediacy even in physical spaces, with technology bolstering, not replacing, human choice. The result is a low‑profile but powerful reshaping of retail dynamics, one that favours nimble, tech‑architected, integrated strategies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

itim Group Powers Back to Profitability with Major Retail Wins and Soaring Margins in FY Results

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
itim group

itim Group reports strong progress, significantly ahead of market expectations

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) reports impressive financial growth for FY 2024, with revenues rising to £17.9m and a substantial EBITDA increase, showcasing operational success.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
itim Group plc

itim Group plc Appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director to Drive Retail Optimisation Initiatives

itim Group plc appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director, leveraging his expertise in management consulting to boost retail performance and growth.
itim group

itim Group reports a significant increase in revenue, positive EBITDA return and strong cash position

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) reports a robust 19% revenue surge to £8.8m for the first half of 2024, alongside significant EBITDA gains and strengthened cash reserves.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple