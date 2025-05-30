Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Unify invoice automation drives profit recovery

itim Group

Retail businesses navigating inflationary pressure, global competition, and increasingly complex supply chains are turning to technology not just for efficiency, but for financial optimisation. Among the most promising tools to emerge is Unify Invoice Automation, a solution that is redefining how retailers manage supplier payments, invoice matching, and cross-border transactions.

Manual invoice processing has long been a time-consuming and error-prone task, draining resources from accounts payable departments and leading to frequent discrepancies. Unify automates this entire process, dramatically reducing administrative overheads, by as much as 30%, while improving accuracy and payment timeliness. These gains are not merely operational; they are financial. Invoice discrepancies, often brushed off as minor inefficiencies, can quietly erode profitability. With automation in place, retailers are recovering up to 5% of lost costs, a figure that can represent millions in larger operations.

Another key differentiator is Unify’s integration of blockchain technology for cross-border payments. Traditional international transactions often incur high fees and delays. By leveraging decentralised infrastructure, Unify streamlines global supplier payments, reducing costs and increasing speed, all while enhancing security and transparency. This alone can represent a significant competitive advantage for retailers sourcing from international suppliers.

Improved cash flow is another compelling benefit. Faster invoice processing means suppliers are paid on time, reducing disputes and strengthening supply chain relationships. At the same time, automation minimises errors and delays, providing finance teams with better visibility and predictability over their outgoings. This allows for more strategic cash management and greater agility in response to market changes.

For retailers under pressure to improve EBITDA, solutions like Unify offer more than incremental improvement, they unlock immediate and recurring value. The platform is designed not only to integrate seamlessly with existing systems but also to evolve with business needs. It offers scalability and customisation, making it suitable for both regional chains and global retail enterprises.

Adoption of Unify Invoice Automation is therefore not simply a technological upgrade; it is a financial decision rooted in the ability to recapture lost value, eliminate inefficiencies, and empower leaner, smarter operations. In a sector where success is measured in margins, Unify stands out as a strategic enabler of long-term profitability.

Unify Invoice Automation is a solution developed by itim Group, a retail-focused technology provider. The platform is designed to help retailers optimise invoice management through automation, AI, and blockchain integration, resulting in measurable improvements in cost control, payment accuracy, and operational agility.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

itim Group Powers Back to Profitability with Major Retail Wins and Soaring Margins in FY Results

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
itim group

itim Group reports strong progress, significantly ahead of market expectations

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) reports impressive financial growth for FY 2024, with revenues rising to £17.9m and a substantial EBITDA increase, showcasing operational success.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
itim Group plc

itim Group plc Appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director to Drive Retail Optimisation Initiatives

itim Group plc appoints Dennis Layton as Non-Executive Director, leveraging his expertise in management consulting to boost retail performance and growth.
itim group

itim Group reports a significant increase in revenue, positive EBITDA return and strong cash position

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) reports a robust 19% revenue surge to £8.8m for the first half of 2024, alongside significant EBITDA gains and strengthened cash reserves.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.