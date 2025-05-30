Unify invoice automation drives profit recovery

Retail businesses navigating inflationary pressure, global competition, and increasingly complex supply chains are turning to technology not just for efficiency, but for financial optimisation. Among the most promising tools to emerge is Unify Invoice Automation, a solution that is redefining how retailers manage supplier payments, invoice matching, and cross-border transactions.

Manual invoice processing has long been a time-consuming and error-prone task, draining resources from accounts payable departments and leading to frequent discrepancies. Unify automates this entire process, dramatically reducing administrative overheads, by as much as 30%, while improving accuracy and payment timeliness. These gains are not merely operational; they are financial. Invoice discrepancies, often brushed off as minor inefficiencies, can quietly erode profitability. With automation in place, retailers are recovering up to 5% of lost costs, a figure that can represent millions in larger operations.

Another key differentiator is Unify’s integration of blockchain technology for cross-border payments. Traditional international transactions often incur high fees and delays. By leveraging decentralised infrastructure, Unify streamlines global supplier payments, reducing costs and increasing speed, all while enhancing security and transparency. This alone can represent a significant competitive advantage for retailers sourcing from international suppliers.

Improved cash flow is another compelling benefit. Faster invoice processing means suppliers are paid on time, reducing disputes and strengthening supply chain relationships. At the same time, automation minimises errors and delays, providing finance teams with better visibility and predictability over their outgoings. This allows for more strategic cash management and greater agility in response to market changes.

For retailers under pressure to improve EBITDA, solutions like Unify offer more than incremental improvement, they unlock immediate and recurring value. The platform is designed not only to integrate seamlessly with existing systems but also to evolve with business needs. It offers scalability and customisation, making it suitable for both regional chains and global retail enterprises.

Adoption of Unify Invoice Automation is therefore not simply a technological upgrade; it is a financial decision rooted in the ability to recapture lost value, eliminate inefficiencies, and empower leaner, smarter operations. In a sector where success is measured in margins, Unify stands out as a strategic enabler of long-term profitability.

Unify Invoice Automation is a solution developed by itim Group, a retail-focused technology provider. The platform is designed to help retailers optimise invoice management through automation, AI, and blockchain integration, resulting in measurable improvements in cost control, payment accuracy, and operational agility.

itim Group plc (LON:ITIM) is a SaaS-based technology company that enables store-based retailers to optimise their businesses to improve financial performance and effectively compete with online competitors. Itim adds retail value by helping multi-channel retailers optimise their business and their stores to improve financial performance and compete more effectively with the “Amazons”.