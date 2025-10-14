A family transition shaped by long-term confidence

It’s rare to see founders hand over the reins in a clean, internally driven transition, yet that is exactly what’s unfolding at Impact Control Systems. The parents are stepping aside, their daughter and senior staff are taking over.

Arbuthnot’s involvement is strategically revealing. Through its Commercial Asset Based Lending arm, it has provided both a confidential invoice discounting line and a Growth Guarantee Scheme loan to facilitate the intergenerational MBO. That package not only smooths the ownership transition, but it also gives the new leadership operational room to manoeuvre.

Impact, established in 1991 and headquartered in Liverpool with offices in Manchester, Leeds and London, specialises in the design, installation and servicing of HVAC control systems across a diverse client base. The business has built longevity in part through long customer relationships, a foundation the incoming team clearly plans to preserve and build upon.

