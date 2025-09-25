Follow us on:

A deliberate pursuit of compound value

Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust has built its reputation on the conviction that patient analysis and disciplined pricing reveal opportunities that others overlook. This is less about chasing trends and more about building conviction in the less obvious, where mispriced futures can compound into durable value.

By stepping back from the noise of near-term results, the team works to identify companies where tomorrow is likely to look materially different from today. The process begins with deep proprietary analysis, each potential holding subjected to financial models built in-house and tested against long-term assumptions.

Instead of adopting a one-size-fits-all model, the Trust applies what it calls “types of value” to better reflect the nature of different businesses. Traditional companies with predictable earnings can be measured by their historic consistency, while others demand a more forward-looking lens, such as mispriced growth where the potential future exceeds the weight of the past.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.

Latest Company News

Global Opportunities Trust

12.2% total return in H1 2025! Global equity income trust GOT delivers

Global Opportunities Trust reports a 4.0% NAV total return and a 12.2% share price total return for the six months to 30 June 2025, with net assets rising to £110.7 million.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust NAV at £110.7 m

As at 30 June 2025, Global Opportunities Trust reported net assets of £110.7 m with equity investments representing 64.6 % of the portfolio. Top holdings include the AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund (12.9 %) and Volunteer Park Capital Fund (7.0 %).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Equity Investment Trust GOT Impresses with a 9.9% Share Price Rise in May

The trust delivered an exceptional share price performance of +9.9%. This significantly outperformed both the NAV growth (+3.8%) and the FTSE All-World Index (+4.8%).
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Shows Its Mettle | QuotedData

a distinctive, carefully considered, flexible, go-anywhere investment approach that has done a good job of delivering positive NAV returns over the medium-to-long term, while holding up relatively well in periods of market downturns.
Global Opportunities Trust

Alan Bartlett on GOT Performance and 2025 Positioning (LON:GOT)

Discover insights from Alan Bartlett, Co-Portfolio Manager of Global Opportunities Trust plc, as he reviews 2024 performance and shares strategies for 2025.
Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust: Monthly portfolio update

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT) reveals its monthly portfolio update for April 2025, highlighting asset distribution and key investments across sectors and regions.

