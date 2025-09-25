A deliberate pursuit of compound value

Global Opportunities Trust has built its reputation on the conviction that patient analysis and disciplined pricing reveal opportunities that others overlook. This is less about chasing trends and more about building conviction in the less obvious, where mispriced futures can compound into durable value.

By stepping back from the noise of near-term results, the team works to identify companies where tomorrow is likely to look materially different from today. The process begins with deep proprietary analysis, each potential holding subjected to financial models built in-house and tested against long-term assumptions.

Instead of adopting a one-size-fits-all model, the Trust applies what it calls “types of value” to better reflect the nature of different businesses. Traditional companies with predictable earnings can be measured by their historic consistency, while others demand a more forward-looking lens, such as mispriced growth where the potential future exceeds the weight of the past.

Global Opportunities Trust plc LON:GOT) invests globally in undervalued asset classes without reference to the composition of any stock market index.