4imprint Group reports resilient trading with FY results expected above forecasts

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has provided a scheduled update on the Group’s trading and operations.

The Group has delivered a resilient operational and financial performance against the backdrop of volatile macroeconomic conditions in the 10-month period up to the end of October 2025.

The Board expects full year Group revenue of not less than $1.32bn, which is at the high end of the current analyst forecast range, and profit before tax of not less than $142m, which is above the upper end of the current analyst forecast range.

Group revenue for the first 10 months of 2025 was 2% below the same period in 2024. Order intake has continued to run approximately 3% below prior year with average order values in line with prior year, as the business has traded resiliently through its peak seasonal months. Existing customer order count was flat year to date, reflecting strong and consistent retention rates. New customer order count was down 13% year to date, a continuation of the performance seen in the first half.

Gross profit margin has remained strong at just below 33%, as product cost increases due to tariffs are being phased in later than anticipated, while the marketing mix is providing the flexibility we anticipated. As a result, a double-digit operating profit margin has been maintained in the 10-month period.

The Group remains highly cash generative and well financed, with a cash balance of $124m at the end of October 2025. The Board has approved a c.$10m capital expenditure for the relocation of its leased downtown Oshkosh, Wisconsin office space to its recently expanded distribution centre which is expected to be completed in mid-2026.

The Board is confident that 4imprint Group will continue to effectively navigate market conditions, delivering solid financial results while positioning the business to take advantage of opportunities that will present themselves as economic and market conditions improve.