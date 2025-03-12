4imprint Group Plc new CFO Michelle Brukwicki to join 1 May 2025

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has announced that Michelle Brukwicki will be appointed as CFO and a member of the Board with effect from 1 May 2025. On the same date, David Seekings will step down as CFO and from the Board, but will remain available to Michelle and the business until 30 June 2025 to ensure a continued smooth transition.

Paul Moody, Chair, commented: Alongside Kevin, David’s contribution has been central to the phenomenal success that 4imprint has enjoyed over many years. His personal values and high integrity are evident in all that he has done and his positive commitment to all stakeholders has been unwavering. The Board sends its thanks and wishes him great success and happiness in the future.

Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, commented: David’s deep commitment to always doing the right thing for the business and its stakeholders has absolutely been an integral part of our success. From his first day with the Group through to his work to ensure a successful and effective succession, he has always given his very best. Working alongside him for more than two decades has truly been one of the highlights of my career. On behalf of everyone who has been part of the 4imprint journey I offer sincere thanks and best wishes to David and his family as he embarks on this next chapter.

David Seekings, CFO, commented: During my 28 year career with the Company I have had the privilege of being part of a truly unique business at 4imprint. Over the years I have enjoyed working with many inspiring colleagues, including fellow Board members, Kevin and the leadership group, and all of the talented team members throughout the business who make 4imprint such an exceptional place to work. Whilst looking forward to a full and active retirement, I will miss my daily interactions with the 4imprint team, many of whom I can call my friends.

Notes:

1. There is no further information in respect of Michelle Brukwicki which would require disclosure under Listing Rule 6.4.6.

2. Details of Michelle’s remuneration arrangements were set out in the Company’s announcement of 18 October 2024.

3. The information required to be disclosed under section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to David Seekings will be available on the Company’s website in due course. Consistent with his contractual terms and the Remuneration Policy, David will be paid salary, pension and benefits in the normal way until 30 June 2025. As a good leaver David will earn a pro rata FY25 bonus in relation to the period to 30 June 2025, and he will retain his outstanding deferred bonus awards, all subject to the relevant conditions. David will be bound by the post-cessation shareholding requirements in the Company’s Remuneration Policy, requiring him to retain 4imprint shares to the value of 200% of base salary for a minimum of two years following his departure from the business.