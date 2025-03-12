Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

4imprint Group Plc new CFO Michelle Brukwicki to join 1 May 2025

4imprint

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has announced that Michelle Brukwicki will be appointed as CFO and a member of the Board with effect from 1 May 2025.  On the same date, David Seekings will step down as CFO and from the Board, but will remain available to Michelle and the business until 30 June 2025 to ensure a continued smooth transition.

Paul Moody, Chair, commented: Alongside Kevin, David’s contribution has been central to the phenomenal success that 4imprint has enjoyed over many years. His personal values and high integrity are evident in all that he has done and his positive commitment to all stakeholders has been unwavering. The Board sends its thanks and wishes him great success and happiness in the future.

Kevin Lyons-Tarr, CEO, commented: David’s deep commitment to always doing the right thing for the business and its stakeholders has absolutely been an integral part of our success. From his first day with the Group through to his work to ensure a successful and effective succession, he has always given his very best. Working alongside him for more than two decades has truly been one of the highlights of my career. On behalf of everyone who has been part of the 4imprint journey I offer sincere thanks and best wishes to David and his family as he embarks on this next chapter. 

David Seekings, CFO, commented: During my 28 year career with the Company I have had the privilege of being part of a truly unique business at 4imprint. Over the years I have enjoyed working with many inspiring colleagues, including fellow Board members, Kevin and the leadership group, and all of the talented team members throughout the business who make 4imprint such an exceptional place to work. Whilst looking forward to a full and active retirement, I will miss my daily interactions with the 4imprint team, many of whom I can call my friends.

Notes: 

1.            There is no further information in respect of Michelle Brukwicki which would require disclosure under Listing Rule 6.4.6.

2.            Details of Michelle’s remuneration arrangements were set out in the Company’s announcement of 18 October 2024.

3.            The information required to be disclosed under section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to David Seekings will be available on the Company’s website in due course.  Consistent with his contractual terms and the Remuneration Policy, David will be paid salary, pension and benefits in the normal way until 30 June 2025.  As a good leaver David will earn a pro rata FY25 bonus in relation to the period to 30 June 2025, and he will retain his outstanding deferred bonus awards, all subject to the relevant conditions. David will be bound by the post-cessation shareholding requirements in the Company’s Remuneration Policy, requiring him to retain 4imprint shares to the value of 200% of base salary for a minimum of two years following his departure from the business. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    4imprint

    4imprint Group appoints Michelle Brukwicki as CFO Designate

    4imprint Group plc appoints Michelle Brukwicki as CFO Designate from December 2024, enhancing leadership with her 25+ years of financial expertise.
    Broker Ratings

    4imprint Group plc 41.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    4imprint Group plc 37.9% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    4imprint Group plc 19.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    4imprint Group

    4imprint Group plc CFO David Seekings to retire by end of 2025

    4imprint Group plc CFO David Seekings announces retirement, with a thorough succession plan in place. CEO Kevin Lyons-Tarr praises his dedication and commitment.
    Broker Ratings

    4imprint Group plc 8.6% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.