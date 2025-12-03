4imprint appoints Paul Forman as Chair Designate ahead of March 2026 transition

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) has announced that Paul Forman will be appointed as an independent non-executive director and Chair Designate of the Company with effect from 1 January 2026 and Chair of 4imprint with effect from 16 March 2026. On the same date, 16 March 2026, Paul Moody will step down as Chair and from the Board.

The appointment follows a thorough and rigorous recruitment and selection process led by the Board.

Paul Forman is an experienced director of both listed and private-equity backed businesses, gained in a variety of executive and non-executive roles. His experience includes chief executive roles at three FTSE250 businesses: Essentra PLC, Coats Group PLC and Low and Bonar PLC. He is also a former non-executive director of Brammer PLC and Tate and Lyle PLC. He is currently Chair of Topps Tiles PLC, Britain’s largest tile specialist group, and Natara and Winder Power, two private equity-backed industrial groups.

Commenting on his appointment, Paul Forman said: “I am excited and honoured to be joining the Board of 4imprint. All my interactions to date have shown the company to have an exceptional ethos, a clear leadership position in its core US market and a really strong financial profile. I greatly look forward to working with my future Board colleagues and the leadership team to help drive the continued success of the company over the coming years for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Kevin Lyons Tarr, CEO said “We are delighted to welcome Paul Forman to the Board. He brings significant and relevant experience along with great passion and enthusiasm that will definitely add to the 4imprint story as we drive the business forward. On behalf of the entire Board and 4imprint associates everywhere, I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to Paul Moody. During his time as Chair, the Group has grown significantly and achieved a great deal, thanks in no small part to his outstanding leadership.”

Paul Moody, Chair of 4imprint said “4imprint is an exceptional business. I have been privileged to work alongside an outstanding team who, always, live the unique culture and values that are central to the remarkable success the company has enjoyed. I am proud of what we have achieved together, and I have no doubt that the future will be as rewarding as the past ten years, for all stakeholders.”