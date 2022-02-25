Twitter
Zotefoams notice of preliminary results

Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in cellular materials technology, will announce preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday 22 March 2022.

An analyst meeting will take place at 9.30am on the day. Analysts interested in attending the presentation should please contact IFC Advisory: zach.cohen@investor-focus.co.uk

David Stirling, Group CEO, and Gary McGrath, Group CFO, will be hosting an interactive presentation on Investor Meet Company at 1.30pm on 22 March 2022.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Zotefoams plc is a world leader in cellular materials technology delivering optimal material solutions for the benefit of society. Utilising a variety of unique manufacturing processes, including environmentally friendly nitrogen expansion for lightweight AZOTE® polyolefin and ZOTEK® high-performance foams, Zotefoams sells to diverse markets worldwide. Zotefoams uses its own cellular materials to manufacture T-FIT® advanced insulation for demanding industrial markets. Zotefoams also owns and licenses patented microcellular foam technology to reduce plastic use in extrusion applications and for ReZorce® mono-material recyclable barrier packaging.

Zotefoams is headquartered in Croydon, UK, with additional manufacturing sites in Kentucky, USA and Brzeg, Poland (foam manufacture), Oklahoma, USA (foam products manufacture and conversion), Massachusetts, USA (MuCell Extrusion) and Jiangsu Province, China (T-FIT).

