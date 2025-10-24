Follow us on:

Zotefoams appoints Jack Clarke as Independent Non-Executive Director and incoming Audit Chair

Zotefoams

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF), a world leader in supercritical foams, has announced the appointment of Jack Clarke as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and as a member of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees with effect from 28 October 2025.

Jack brings to Zotefoams a wealth of relevant experience drawn from a long and successful executive career in senior strategy and finance roles, most recently, as CFO of Essentra plc, a FTSE global manufacturer of plastic and metal industrial components. Prior to that, he was CFO of Marshalls plc from 2014 until 2021, and between January 2010 and September 2014, he was initially the Strategy Director and then CFO of AMEC (E&I). Jack is a qualified chartered accountant and is currently a Non-Executive Director at FTSE SmallCap company, Capita plc, where he also chairs its Audit & Risk Committee. 

The Company also announces the retirement from the Board and its Committees of Doug Robertson on 31 December 2025. Jack will assume the role of Audit Committee Chair at this time and Non-Executive Director, Malcolm Swift, will become the Senior Independent Director alongside his existing role as Chair of the Board’s Remuneration Committee.

Lynn Drummond, Chair of Zotefoams, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Jack to the Zotefoams Board. His extensive strategy and finance experience in an international environment will be a valuable addition to the Board as it continues to oversee the Company’s refreshed strategy for sustainable growth.

“On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Doug for his significant contribution to the Company and, in particular, for his leadership of the Audit Committee during his almost nine-year tenure as a Non-Executive Director. We wish him well for the future.”

