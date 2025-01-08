Zoetis Inc. Share Price Target ‘$211.25’, now 27.3% Upside Potential

Zoetis Inc. with ticker code (ZTS) now have 17 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $248.00 and $178.13 calculating the mean target share price we have $211.25. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $165.90 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 27.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $173.50 and the 200 moving average now moves to $176.09. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 73.76B. The current share price for the company is: $163.49 USD

The potential market cap would be $93,922,508,347 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 30.79, revenue per share of $20.06 and a 14.66% return on assets.

Zoetis Inc. is an animal health company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests and precision animal health technology. It commercializes products across eight core species: dogs, cats and horses and cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep and within product categories, such as vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, dermatology, other pharmaceutical products, medicated feed additives and animal health diagnostics. The Company operates through two segments: the United States and International. Within each of these operating segments, it offers a product portfolio for both companion animal and livestock customers. The Company market its products in approximately 45 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and South America. The Company’s products are sold in more than 100 countries.