Zinc Media awarded contract for BBC ONE’s Sunday Morning Live programme

Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc (LON:ZIN), the TV and multimedia content producer, has announced that Tern TV has been awarded the contract for BBC ONE’s Sunday Morning Live programme, following an open competitive tender launched in September 2021.

Tern TV is Zinc Media Group’s production company based in Scotland and Northern Ireland.  Tern TV has, in partnership with Green Inc, secured a two-year BBC commission worth £2.75m. The contract, which is the largest commission for Tern TV to date and the first live programme for the Group, extends the weekly magazine show for BBC ONE to two series per year.

Sunday Morning Live which broadcasts on BBC ONE is a highly successful series, delivering stories of faith and ethics with diverse voices from across the UK. The programme will continue to be fronted by a roster of presenters who will explore the ethical and religious issues of the day and discuss the week’s talking points.

The series, which will be made by Tern TV Belfast in partnership with Green Inc also based in Belfast, accelerates growth of the Group’s Northern Ireland business. These two highly-respected companies are both indigenous champions of the Northern Ireland sector. Tern TV has made over a hundred hours of religious programmes for the BBC, won many awards for this output, and is widely recognised as a leading specialist factual and faith and ethics producer. Green Inc is a multi-award-winning company with a proven track record in successfully delivering ambitious, live, large-scale, multi-camera shows, and has specialised in entertainment and factual-entertainment formats for over 25 years.

Mark Browning, Zinc Media Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“This is another milestone moment for the Group and for Tern TV in Northern Ireland. Winning this contract propels the Group into live television. It vindicates our investment in Nations and Regions production and provides a bedrock of forward booked revenue from which to further grow our production business.”

