Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) Stock Analysis: A Promising Biotech with 109% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVRA), a burgeoning player in the biotechnology sector, focuses on innovative solutions for rare diseases. With a market cap of $607.49 million, this commercial-stage company based in Celebration, Florida, showcases a compelling blend of cutting-edge research and promising market opportunities.

One of the key highlights for investors is the substantial potential upside of 109.27% from its current price of $11.11, as implied by the average target price of $23.25 set by analysts. This optimistic forecast is supported by unanimous buy ratings from all eight analysts covering the stock, with no hold or sell recommendations. The target price range spans from $19.00 to $29.00, suggesting robust confidence in the company’s future performance.

Zevra’s ambitious research endeavors are centered around its Ligand Activated Technology platform, with its lead product candidate, KP1077, undergoing multiple clinical trials. KP1077IH is in a Phase 2 trial for idiopathic hypersomnia, while KP1077N is in a Phase 1/2 trial targeting narcolepsy. Moreover, the company’s Celiprolol, aimed at treating vascular Ehlers Danlos syndrome, is in a Phase 3 trial, marking significant strides in addressing rare and unmet medical needs.

The company has successfully brought to market AZSTARYS, a once-daily treatment for ADHD, and OLPRUVA for urea cycle disorders, further showcasing its capacity to translate research into viable commercial products. Additionally, MIPLYFFA, designed for Niemann-Pick disease type C, positions Zevra at the forefront of solutions for ultra-rare neurodegenerative disorders.

Despite these promising developments, Zevra’s current valuation metrics reveal certain challenges. The company does not yet report a P/E ratio or net income, and its EPS stands at -1.94, reflecting ongoing investments in its R&D pipeline. The negative return on equity of -204.78% and negative free cash flow of $39.23 million highlight the financial pressure common in biotechs at this stage of development.

Technical indicators, however, present a favorable outlook. Zevra is trading above both its 50-day moving average of $10.03 and its 200-day moving average of $8.58, suggesting positive momentum. The RSI of 62.73 indicates the stock is not yet overbought, while the MACD of 0.31 supports a bullish trend, albeit with some caution as it approaches the signal line.

Zevra Therapeutics’ strategic collaborations, such as those with Commave Therapeutics SA and Acer and Relief Therapeutics, Inc., underscore its commitment to expanding its therapeutic reach and enhancing its product pipeline. The company’s rebranding from KemPharm, Inc. to Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2023 reflects a renewed focus and alignment with its mission to tackle rare diseases.

For investors willing to navigate the inherent risks of biotechnology stocks, Zevra Therapeutics offers a compelling opportunity. Its robust pipeline, strategic partnerships, and analyst-backed upside potential make it a noteworthy contender in the healthcare sector. As the company advances its clinical trials and expands its market presence, investors will be keenly watching for pivotal developments that could significantly impact its trajectory.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple