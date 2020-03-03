Yew Grove REIT €10.1 million facility increase

Yew Grove REIT plc (LON:YEW), which owns a diversified portfolio of Irish commercial property assets, has today announced that it has agreed a €10.1 million increase to its three year floating rate loan facility with Allied Irish Banks, p.l.c. bringing the total Facility to €49.1 million. The Facility is in place until December 2021, secured on certain of Yew Grove’s properties, and interest is charged on a margin over three month Euribor.

As noted in the Yew Grove REIT investment policy, the Facility will be used to part finance the Company’s acquisition of future properties, generating further income and potentially enhancing investment returns.

