Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Xpediator “is resilient and flexible, with unique knowledge and skills” says Zeus

Xpediator

Xpediator plc (LON:XPD) has re-hired Richard Myson as Group CFO to build back the Board and improve financial management, following various recent senior resignations. This is welcome news. Richard previously worked at XPD for 16 years, held numerous senior finance and non-finance positions, and helped steer the Group through the successful IPO in mid-2017. He left XPD in late 2018 but has remained in close contact with the Group. Richard owns c.1.4% of the shares. Further, hiring of a new non-executive chair and CEO is reportedly progressing well.

Separately, XPD has stated that despite events in Ukraine and other macro-economic headwinds, the Group continues to trade well and in-line with market expectations. To recap, XPD reported strong earnings for 2021a in early April. PBT was up 25% to £9.1m, with healthy trading across all three divisions. The weak spot was working capital; net debt was higher (£4.8m) due to significant advanced payments made to secure freight capacity, and some delays in collecting receivables relating to implementation of a new freight forwarding system. At the time, trading for Q1 2022e was reported to be positive, and the announcement today confirms this position. Of course, many companies are experiencing significant volatility in demand and costs at the moment. Consistent with the statement today, our expectations for 2022e remain that PBT will be about flat y-o-y at c.£9m.

The Group is resilient and flexible, with unique knowledge and skills in CEE and UK logistics markets. Xpediator has delivered a total return since IPO of more than 50%. The Group is trading on a forward PE of 7.9x vs. the wider logistics sector on 13.6x, a 42% discount. The dividend yield is 3.8%. Our DCF-based valuation remains 85p, indicating good potential upside.

Richard Myson re-joins – Richard will return to the Group and re-join the Board as Group CFO, from 1 June 2022. Mike Williamson, current CFO, will leave on 31 May 2022. Richard is a highly experienced CFO with significant knowledge of XPD having worked within the Group for 16 years across a variety of roles. Overall, he has nearly 30 years’ experience in the logistics and supply chain management sector, also including 10 years at well-regarded Tibbett & Britten Group. Richard previously served as XPD’s Group CFO between 2016 and 2018, overseeing the successful IPO (at 24p). He originally joined the finance team of the Group in 2004 and became Group CFO of Delamode International Logistics Limited in 2010. Richard has also performed the role of CEO for the Affinity Transport Solutions unit, which is a key division of the Group. We believe Richard’s experience within the Group, presenting to investors, and in the logistics sector generally, will be important to the next steps for XPD. The Group has also stated today that good progress is being made with hiring a new non-executive chair and CEO.

You might also enjoy reading  Inchcape continues to see robust consumer demand says Zeus

Outlook, Zeus estimates and valuation – In the April 2021a statement, management said that Xpediator is “well placed” to deliver solid earnings this year (i.e., 2022e). We believe the brief update today confirms this view. Our expectations for growth in 2022e were already prudent; the profit beat for 2021a shows that run-rate growth for the Group is higher than we expected, and costs more flexible. Hence, for 2022e, we continue to estimate PBT at c.£9m (i.e., about flat y-o-y) – but we are also mindful of the volatile earnings environment for many companies at this time. A detailed plan to improve cash management is in place and we forecast an improvement in net debt by year-end. XPD is trading on a forward PE of 7.9x vs. the European/US sector on 13.6x, a 42% discount. The dividend yield is 3.8% compared with 2.6% for the sector. Our DCF-based valuation remains 85p, indicating good potential upside.

Summary financials

Price32p
Market Cap£45m
Shares in issue142m
12m Trading Range30p–83p
Free float35%
Next EventH1 earnings – September

Financial forecasts

Dec. y/e (£m)2021a2022e2023e2024e
Revenue297303321337
Adj. PBT9.199.510.1
EPS (p) Adj.3.74.14.24.3
DPS (p)1.11.21.31.5
Net cash/(debt)-4.8-22.45.1
P/E, x12.67.97.67.4
EV/EBITDA, x6.54.843.3
Div. Yield, %2.43.84.24.6

Source: Company data, Zeus estimates

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
Zeus Capital Ltd.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.