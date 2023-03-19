Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

WPP plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

WPP plc with ticker code (WPP) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Underperform’. The target price High/Low ranges between 66.4 and 57 calculating the average target price we see $61.70. Now with the previous closing price of $57.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $59.00 while the 200 day moving average is $50.77. The market cap for the company is $11,990m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wpp.com

The potential market cap would be $12,873m based on the market consensus.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.12% with the ex dividend date set at 8-6-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.38, revenue per share of 65.71 and a 2.98% return on assets.

