Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. with ticker code (WWW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.98. The market cap for the company is $1,253m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wolverineworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $1,281m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids’ footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/AkRqu
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.