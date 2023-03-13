Wolverine World Wide, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.2% Upside

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. with ticker code (WWW) have now 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 20 and 13 calculating the mean target price we have 16.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 16.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.98. The market cap for the company is $1,253m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.wolverineworldwide.com

The potential market cap would be $1,281m based on the market concensus.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids’ footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear and apparel styles, including shoes, boots and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, Hytest, Merrell, Saucony, Sperry, Sweaty Betty, and Wolverine brands; and licenses under the Stride Rite brand. It also markets Merrell and Wolverine branded apparel and accessories, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; and Wolverine branded eyewear and gloves. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Leather division; sourcing division provides consulting services related to product development, production control, quality assurance, materials procurement, compliance, and other service; and multi-brand direct-to-consumer division includes retail stores that sell footwear and apparel of its brand portfolio. Further, it sells its products to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, third-party licensees and distributors, and joint ventures; and operates brick and mortar retails stores, and e-commerce sites. Additionally, the company operates through a network of retail stores and consumer-direct e-commerce sites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rockford, Michigan.