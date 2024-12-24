Wingstop Inc. Share Price Target ‘$363.40’, now 25.0% Upside Potential

Wingstop Inc. with ticker code (WING) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $468.00 and $180.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $363.40. (at the time of writing). Now with the previous closing price of $290.67 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 25.0%. The 50 day MA is $335.13 and the 200 day MA is $371.89. The market cap for the company is 8.49B. The stock price is currently at: $290.75 USD

Wingstop Inc. is a fast casual chicken wings-focused restaurant chain, with over 1,950 locations worldwide. The Company is in the business of franchising and operating Wingstop restaurants. The Company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of its restaurants owned and operated by independent franchisees. It offers classic and boneless wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in about 11 distinctive flavors. The Company also complements its wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches with seasoned fries, ranch, bleu cheese dips, hand-cut carrots and celery. It offers various order options, including eat-in, to go, individual, combo meals and family packs. It also developed a custom Website and mobile ordering application. The Company operates approximately a total of 1,916 restaurants in 44 states and nine countries.