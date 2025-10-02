Follow us on:

Why securitised credit structures are drawing fresh attention

Volta Finance

In the current credit-market backdrop, where spreads are compressed and duration risk looms, a class of securitised loan vehicles is showing signs of re-emergence. These vehicles pool loans to noninvestment grade borrowers into diversified, actively managed portfolios, then tranche those cash flows into different risk and return segments. In parts of Europe, these securitised structures are being flagged among the most attractive credit opportunities on a risk-adjusted basis.

Resilience is proving to be a stronger selling point than hype. Compared to many corners of private credit, these structures have held up better: the diversification across dozens of obligors, the cushion provided by subordinated tranches, and the active reinvestment discipline have all functioned as shock absorbers. In interviews with credit-specialist publications, these vehicles are emerging as resilient outperformers in stress periods, delivering an ability to absorb losses in their lower tranches while preserving performance in the safer segments.

For yield seekers, the floating rate nature gives relief in rising rate environments, coupons adjust upward, cushioning against mark-to-market losses. Unlike plain corporate credit, these securitised instruments frequently include structural enhancements such as coverage triggers, directional shifts in reinvestment strategies, and liquidity backstops.

Volta Finance Ltd (LON:VTA) is a closed-ended limited liability company registered in Guernsey. Volta’s investment objectives are to seek to preserve capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis.

Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance declares quarterly dividend of €0.155 per share

Volta Finance has announced a quarterly interim dividend of €0.155 per share, totalling approximately €5.6m, payable on 23 October 2025.
Volta Finance

Structured products fund Volta Finance reports July NAV of €274.2m, performance up 2.5%

Volta Finance has reported a July net performance of +2.48%, including a dividend of 15.5 cents per share, bringing financial year gains to +13.9%. Net Asset Value stood at €274.2m (€7.49 per share), with strong contributions from CLO equity tranches, which returned +5.2% during the month
Volta Finance

CLO income fund Volta Finance delivers 0.4% return in June, NAV at €7.46

In June 2025, Volta Finance achieved a net performance of +0.4%, lifting its cumulative return since August 2024 to +11.2%, with both CLO debt and equity assets posting gains amid easing trade tensions and stable credit markets, and ending the month with a NAV of €7.46 per share.
Hardman & Co

Volta Finance: Insights into volatility, strengths and risk protections (LON:VTA)

Hardman & Co's Mark Thomas examines recent volatility trends, the robustness of collateralised loan obligations and the built‑in risk protections that support the company’s fundamental value.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance signals stability with dividend declaration

Volta Finance has declared a €0.155 quarterly dividend, maintaining its 8% NAV yield.
Volta Finance

Volta Finance posts +3.3% May return, boosts CLO exposure

Volta Finance delivered a +3.3% return in May 2025, driven by strong CLO Debt and Equity performance. The portfolio continues to benefit from stabilising markets and positive credit momentum.

