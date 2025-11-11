Follow us on:

When HCP Dialogue Becomes Quantifiable Intelligence

Tern plc

Talking Medicines’ solution, DrugVoice, emerges from a recognition that traditional metrics, surveys, interviews, even engagement counts, provide only a partial view of whether a message truly resonates with its audience. The firm argues that what matters is not only what HCPs do, but how they think and whether the brand’s narrative aligns with that thinking.

By analysing sentiment, intent and topical patterns in HCP discussion, the platform seeks to identify when a message is “landing” or when it is “drifting” before full campaign roll‑out. In practice, that means brand and strategy teams might be able to forecast which communication will gain traction and adjust accordingly, thus de‑risking parts of a brand launch or re‑launch.

Moreover, the platform’s claim to tie resonance scores back to traditional KPIs, such as prescriptions, campaign engagement and return on marketing investment, presents it as more than a diagnostics tool. It becomes a potential enabler of ROI proof for marketing investments in the pharmaceutical sector, which is under increasing pressure to justify spend and demonstrate impact. This creates a two‑fold value proposition: optimisation of message strategy and improved transparency of marketing spend.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.

Tern Plc raises £151,000 through Open Offer to shareholders

Tern Plc has successfully raised approximately £151,000 before expenses through its Open Offer, issuing 30.2 million new ordinary shares at 0.50 pence each.
Tern plc

Tern Plc cuts Board pay and introduces shareholder distribution policy

Tern has announced a 50% reduction in fixed remuneration for its Board and executive management from 1 November 2025, expected to save around £153,000 annually. The company has also introduced a new policy linking management pay to investment exits and committed to distributing at least 50% of net proceeds from disposals over £1 million to shareholders, subject to reserves and regulatory requirements.
Tern plc

Tern Plc launches £642k Open Offer at 0.50p per share

Tern Plc has announced an Open Offer to raise up to £642,486 through the issue of 128.5 million new shares at 0.50p each, a 20% discount to the recent market price.
Tern Plc

Tern Plc delivers stronger interim results with reduced loss and portfolio growth

Tern Plc reported improved interim results for the six months to 30 June 2025, with a 64% reduction in loss, disciplined cost control, and a new strategic investment in Sure Ventures plc. The company also strengthened portfolio support through successful fundraises.
Tern plc

Tern appoints Rob Stevens as adviser on shareholder relations

Tern Plc has appointed private shareholder Rob Stevens as an adviser to support investor communications and market engagement. He has been conditionally granted 1,000,000 share options at 1.70p, vesting over three years, subject to shareholder approval at a future general meeting.
Tern plc

Tern Plc raises £642,486 through underwritten Open Offer

Tern Plc’s underwritten Open Offer achieved a 43 per cent take‑up, with qualifying shareholders subscribing for 27,704,433 shares. CMC Markets UK plc, as underwriter, will take up the remaining 36,544,213 shares.

