When HCP Dialogue Becomes Quantifiable Intelligence

Talking Medicines’ solution, DrugVoice, emerges from a recognition that traditional metrics, surveys, interviews, even engagement counts, provide only a partial view of whether a message truly resonates with its audience. The firm argues that what matters is not only what HCPs do, but how they think and whether the brand’s narrative aligns with that thinking.

By analysing sentiment, intent and topical patterns in HCP discussion, the platform seeks to identify when a message is “landing” or when it is “drifting” before full campaign roll‑out. In practice, that means brand and strategy teams might be able to forecast which communication will gain traction and adjust accordingly, thus de‑risking parts of a brand launch or re‑launch.

Moreover, the platform’s claim to tie resonance scores back to traditional KPIs, such as prescriptions, campaign engagement and return on marketing investment, presents it as more than a diagnostics tool. It becomes a potential enabler of ROI proof for marketing investments in the pharmaceutical sector, which is under increasing pressure to justify spend and demonstrate impact. This creates a two‑fold value proposition: optimisation of message strategy and improved transparency of marketing spend.

Tern plc (LON:TERN) backs exciting, high growth IoT innovators in Europe. They provide support and create a genuinely collaborative environment for talented, well-motivated teams.