When database infrastructure starts thinking for itself

Enterprises are producing more data every nine months than in all prior human history combined. Existing approaches to data management are collapsing under their own weight. Tools have multiplied. Contracts have ballooned. Data lives in more places, with less visibility and higher costs to move or secure it.

The root problem is not the data itself, it’s the architecture. Most systems were built for slower, human-scale input. Today’s data comes from AI models, automation pipelines and connected devices, flowing in continuously and without oversight. Teams are stuck reacting, not anticipating. The result is rising spend, slower response times and growing exposure to failure.

Verge Technologies sees a different path. SentientDB was built around one assumption, that the next generation of infrastructure must run itself. This is about designing a control plane that can observe, adapt and optimise without manual input.

SentientDB operates as a self-healing, self-optimising layer that actively manages workloads wherever the data resides, across clouds, on-prem environments and edge deployments. It anticipates downtime before it happens. It reroutes traffic in real time. It tunes performance as demand changes. In short, it removes the need for constant human correction by building intelligence into the system itself.

Verge Technologies Inc. is a database platform as a service that gives enterprises ZERO database downtime. Their product SentientDB is the first product to market that creates the potential for 100% uptime, so you can focus on running your business, not running your data.