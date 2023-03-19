Wheaton Precious Metals Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.3% Upside

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp with ticker code (WPM) now have 12 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 42 and has a mean target at $52.19. Now with the previous closing price of $43.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 20.3%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and the 200 moving average now moves to $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20,490m. Find out more information at: https://www.wheatonpm.com

The potential market cap would be $24,651m based on the market consensus.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in Canada, Europe, and South America. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.36% with the ex dividend date set at 23-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 29.8, revenue per share of 2.36 and a 4.96% return on assets.