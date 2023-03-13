Western Union Company (The) – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.6% Upside

Western Union Company (The) with ticker code (WU) have now 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 13.91. With the stocks previous close at 11.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.6%. The 50 day MA is 13.71 and the 200 day moving average is 14.79. The market cap for the company is $4,151m. Visit the company website at: https://www.westernunion.com

The potential market cap would be $5,088m based on the market concensus.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.