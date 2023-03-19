Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Western Alliance Bancorporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 119.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Western Alliance Bancorporation which can be found using ticker (WAL) now have 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 96 and 54 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $80.92. Now with the previous closing price of $36.91 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 119.2%. The day 50 moving average is $66.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to $69.85. The market capitalization for the company is $4,046m. Company Website: https://www.westernalliancebancorporation.com

The potential market cap would be $8,870m based on the market consensus.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services. It also offers commercial and industrial loan products, such as working capital lines of credit, loans to technology companies, inventory and accounts receivable lines, mortgage warehouse lines, equipment loans and leases, and other commercial loans; commercial real estate loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties, professional offices, industrial facilities, retail centers, hotels, and other commercial properties; construction and land development loans for single family and multi-family residential projects, industrial/warehouse properties, office buildings, retail centers, medical office facilities, and residential lot developments; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides other financial services, such as internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment and presentment, funds transfer and other digital payment offerings, lock box services, courier, and cash management services. Further, it holds certain investment securities, municipal and non-profit loans, and leases; invests primarily in low-income housing tax credits and small business investment corporations; and holds certain real estate loans and related securities. Western Alliance Bancorporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.82% with the ex dividend date set at 16-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 3.34, revenue per share of 23.07 and a 1.71% return on assets.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

