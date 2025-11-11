Weir Group completes acquisition of Fast2Mine to expand mining software offering

Weir Group plc (LON:WEIR) has completed the acquisition of Fast2 Mine Tecnologia e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Ltda (Fast2Mine). This follows the announcement on 23 September 2025 of our agreement to acquire Fast2Mine, a Brazil-based software provider to the mining industry, with a focus on mine management solutions.

Jon Stanton, Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to formally welcome Fast2Mine to Weir. Fast2Mine’s software is highly complementary with the Micromine portfolio, particularly the Alastri open pit mine planning and Pitram underground mine management solutions, and we are very excited by the opportunity to further accelerate our strategy to provide leading software solutions to the mining industry. Fast2Mine will accelerate our expansion in the mining software market in South America, providing a strong and immediate presence in the region, and offers a significant opportunity for growth internationally.”

Integration and financial impact

Fast2Mine will be integrated within Micromine and reported within the ESCO division.

The acquisition does not result in a change to Weir’s full year revenue, operating profit, and leverage guidance as of 31 July 20251.

Notes:

1. Management expects net debt/EBITDA below 2x at 31 December 2025.

Capital markets event – 3 December 2025 at 14:00 GMT

The event will feature deep dives illustrating growth prospects across our software, digital solutions and core engineering technology. It will be hosted by our CEO, Jon Stanton, who will be joined by members of the Weir Group executive leadership team. Please visit www.global.weir/investors for more information and to register your interest.