Warpaint London appoints Berenberg as joint Corporate Broker

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7, Technic, Skin & Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works and Fish Soho brands, has announced the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London (Berenberg) as joint corporate broker to work alongside Shore Capital, the Group’s existing Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker, with immediate effect.

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.