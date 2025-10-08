Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Warpaint London appoints Berenberg as joint Corporate Broker

Warpaint London

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7, Technic, Skin & Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works and Fish Soho brands, has announced the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London (Berenberg) as joint corporate broker to work alongside Shore Capital, the Group’s existing Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker, with immediate effect.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London appoints Berenberg as joint Corporate Broker

    Warpaint London, the colour cosmetics supplier and brand owner, has appointed Berenberg as joint corporate broker, working alongside Shore Capital with immediate effect.
    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London reports interim results with revenue growth and higher dividend

    Warpaint London reported an 8% increase in revenue to £49.3m for H1 2025, supported by the acquisition of Brand Architekts. Gross profit margin improved to 45%, while cash rose to £17m. The board declared a 14% increase in the interim dividend to 4.0p per share..
    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London trading strongly, confident for FY25

    Warpaint London plc shares promising financial insights at today's AGM, highlighting robust sales, strategic growth opportunities, and a healthy balance sheet.
    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London posts 2024 Annual Report and AGM Notice

    Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L) announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report and details for the upcoming AGM on June 17, 2025.
    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London delivers record 2024 results

    Warpaint London plc has unveiled its impressive audited results for 2024, showcasing robust revenue growth and record profit margins across key brands.
    Warpaint London

    Warpaint London anticipates record £102 million revenue for 2024

    Warpaint London plc reports a revenue rise to £102M for 2024, with profit before tax at £24M. Strong January 2025 performance boosts growth outlook.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      BrokersTalk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple