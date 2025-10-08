Warpaint London appoints Berenberg as joint Corporate Broker

Warpaint London plc (LON:W7L; OTCQX: WPNTF), the specialist supplier of colour cosmetics and owner of the W7, Technic, Skin & Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works and Fish Soho brands, has announced the appointment of Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG, London (Berenberg) as joint corporate broker to work alongside Shore Capital, the Group’s existing Nominated Adviser and Corporate Broker, with immediate effect.
