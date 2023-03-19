W.R. Berkley Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

W.R. Berkley Corporation which can be found using ticker (WRB) now have 11 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 89 and 75 with the average target price sitting at $82.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at $62.91 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 30.9%. The day 50 moving average is $68.03 and the 200 day moving average is $68.56. The market capitalization for the company is $16,573m. Company Website: https://www.berkley.com

The potential market cap would be $21,697m based on the market consensus.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines. It also provides workers’ compensation insurance products; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; casualty and specialty environmental products for contractors, consultants, and property owners and facilities operators; specialized insurance coverages for fine arts and jewelry exposures; umbrella and excess liability coverage products; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, commercial general liability, umbrella, professional liability, directors and officers, commercial property, and surety products, as well as products for technology, and life sciences and travel industries; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime and fidelity related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, auto, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator’s legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.66% with the ex dividend date set at 8-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 12.2, revenue per share of 40.33 and a 3.41% return on assets.