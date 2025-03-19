Vietnam Enterprise Investments to host economy & capital markets presentation

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL), a closed-end investment company investing primarily in listed equities in Vietnam and a FTSE 250 constituent, will be hosting a presentation in London on Wednesday 26 March from 2.45pm GMT.

The presentation will provide an update on the economy and capital markets in Vietnam, and will be given by Dominic Scriven OBE, a VEIL Director and co-founder of Dragon Capital Group.

Date: Wednesday 26 March 2025 Agenda: 2:45pm registration 3:00pm: Presentation by Dominic Scriven OBE, Director of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited and Co-Founder of Dragon Capital Group 3:40pm: Q&A session including Thao Ngo, Co-Portfolio Manager of Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited Venue: The Royal Automobile Club, 89 Pall Mall, London, SW1Y 5HS

The event will last approximately one hour including time for questions.

If you would like to register for the presentation, please email [email protected]

No material new financial or other information will be provided during the presentation.