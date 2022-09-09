Vesuvius Chief Financial Officer Guy Young resigns

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering, announced today that Guy Young has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer after six years with the Group, in order to take up a new opportunity. He will stay with Vesuvius until mid-February 2023. Over this period he will remain focused on the delivery and closing of the Company’s full year results for 2022, and ensuring the effective transition of his responsibilities.

The search for a new CFO is underway and a further announcement regarding Guy’s succession will be made in due course.

Patrick André, Vesuvius Chief Executive said “Guy has been a highly valued colleague at Vesuvius since joining the Group in 2015. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him, on behalf of the Board and his colleagues at Vesuvius, for his support in delivering on the Group’s strategy over the past six years. He will leave us with our very best wishes for his future career.”

Guy Young will be treated in accordance with the Company’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy and the terms of his service contract. A statement concerning the particulars of remuneration payments in accordance with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 will be disclosed on the Vesuvius website when the date of Guy Young’s last day of employment is confirmed.

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.