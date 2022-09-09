Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Vesuvius Chief Financial Officer Guy Young resigns

Guy Young

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering, announced today that Guy Young has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer after six years with the Group, in order to take up a new opportunity. He will stay with Vesuvius until mid-February 2023.  Over this period he will remain focused on the delivery and closing of the Company’s full year results for 2022, and ensuring the effective transition of his responsibilities.

The search for a new CFO is underway and a further announcement regarding Guy’s succession will be made in due course.

Patrick André, Vesuvius Chief Executive said “Guy has been a highly valued colleague at Vesuvius since joining the Group in 2015. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him, on behalf of the Board and his colleagues at Vesuvius, for his support in delivering on the Group’s strategy over the past six years. He will leave us with our very best wishes for his future career.”

Guy Young will be treated in accordance with the Company’s Directors’ Remuneration Policy and the terms of his service contract. A statement concerning the particulars of remuneration payments in accordance with Section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006 will be disclosed on the Vesuvius website when the date of Guy Young’s last day of employment is confirmed.

Vesuvius is a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology principally serving process industries operating in challenging high temperature conditions.

You might also enjoy reading  Vesuvius PLC -16.0% potential downside indicated by Barclays

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.