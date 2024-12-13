Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$515.14’, now 10.0% Upside Potential

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated which can be found using ticker (VRTX) have now 31 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $602.00 and $325.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $515.14. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $468.29 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is $473.10 and the 200 moving average now moves to $456.83. The company has a market capitalization of 120.60B. The price for the stock stands currently at: $464.12 USD

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.