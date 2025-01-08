Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Share Price Target ‘$493.64’, now 22.6% Upside Potential

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated with ticker code (VRTX) now have 30 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $602.00 and $325.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $493.64. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $402.49 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 22.6%. The day 50 moving average is $455.65 and the 200 day MA is $457.32. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 105.15B. The current share price for the company is: $408.32 USD

The potential market cap would be $128,968,369,752 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $41.19 and a 12.05% return on assets.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Its pipeline includes mid- and late-stage clinical programs in sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, acute and neuropathic pain, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, type 1 diabetes, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and earlier-stage programs in diseases such as muscular dystrophies. Its marketed medicines are TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI (tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor), ORKAMBI (lumacaftor/ivacaftor) and KALYDECO (ivacaftor). The Company has a pipeline of investigational small molecule, cell and genetic therapies in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, APOL1-mediated kidney disease, pain, type 1 diabetes, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.