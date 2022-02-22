Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Versarien technology in Flux Footwear product launch

Versarien Flux

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has today announced that, following a collaboration with US-based Flux Footwear LLC, an adaptive footwear company, the Company will be supplying graphene enhanced elastomers to Flux to bring an improved model of Flux’s ‘Adapt’ shoe, the ‘AdaptMid’, to market.

Under the terms of the partnership, the ‘Adapt’ barefoot athleisure model has been enhanced with Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ technology, following research and testing to improve the rubber outsole, augmenting the shoe’s mechanical and physical properties. The new model, the ‘AdaptMid’, provides greater durability through improved abrasion resistance whilst maintaining the shoe’s traction characteristics.      

Flux will be launching the ‘AdaptMid’ model in Autumn/Winter 2022. Ahead of the launch, a limited number of shoes can be pre-ordered in the UK directly through the Versarien products website via the following link: www.versarienproducts.co.uk.

This technology has been developed by the Company’s in-house technology teams at University of Manchester and University of Cambridge as part of the GSCALE project and has the potential for multiple elastomer projects. 

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented:

I am delighted to announce the pre-launch of Flux’s ‘AdaptMid’ shoe, enhanced by Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ technology, our first footwear product to market. As more products enhanced using Versarien technology are coming to market, there is now a definite shift within the Company towards commercialisation. 

“It is great that our supporters are able to pre-order via our Versarien products website ahead of the full launch by Flux later in the year.”

You might also enjoy reading  Verso Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.