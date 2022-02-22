Versarien technology in Flux Footwear product launch

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has today announced that, following a collaboration with US-based Flux Footwear LLC, an adaptive footwear company, the Company will be supplying graphene enhanced elastomers to Flux to bring an improved model of Flux’s ‘Adapt’ shoe, the ‘AdaptMid’, to market.

Under the terms of the partnership, the ‘Adapt’ barefoot athleisure model has been enhanced with Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ technology, following research and testing to improve the rubber outsole, augmenting the shoe’s mechanical and physical properties. The new model, the ‘AdaptMid’, provides greater durability through improved abrasion resistance whilst maintaining the shoe’s traction characteristics.

Flux will be launching the ‘AdaptMid’ model in Autumn/Winter 2022. Ahead of the launch, a limited number of shoes can be pre-ordered in the UK directly through the Versarien products website via the following link: www.versarienproducts.co.uk.

This technology has been developed by the Company’s in-house technology teams at University of Manchester and University of Cambridge as part of the GSCALE project and has the potential for multiple elastomer projects.