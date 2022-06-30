Versarien re-certified under the Graphene Council’s “Verified Graphene Producer” programme

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that the Company has successfully been re-certified under the Graphene Council’s “Verified Graphene ProducerTM” programme.

The US-based Graphene Council’s Programme is an independent, third party verification system that involves a physical inspection of the production facilities, a review of the entire production process, a random sampling of product material and rigorous characterisation and testing by a leading, international materials laboratory. The Programme is based on the most recent developments in globally recognised graphene standards, surveys of graphene producers, researchers and users, as well as analysis of commercially available graphene products.

The Graphene Council has designed the Programme to be an important step in providing customers and end-users with a degree of confidence that they are sourcing material from a reputable supplier, bringing transparency and clarity to a rapidly changing and opaque market for graphene materials.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented: “We are delighted that Versarien is the first graphene producer to successfully gain re-certification under the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer programme following the scale-up of our graphene production facilities. “This validation of our technology will enable our partners and potential customers to have confidence that the graphene we produce meets globally accepted standards.”