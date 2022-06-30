Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Versarien re-certified under the Graphene Council’s “Verified Graphene Producer” programme

Verasrien

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that the Company has successfully been re-certified under the Graphene Council’s “Verified Graphene ProducerTM” programme.

The US-based Graphene Council’s Programme is an independent, third party verification system that involves a physical inspection of the production facilities, a review of the entire production process, a random sampling of product material and rigorous characterisation and testing by a leading, international materials laboratory. The Programme is based on the most recent developments in globally recognised graphene standards, surveys of graphene producers, researchers and users, as well as analysis of commercially available graphene products.

The Graphene Council has designed the Programme to be an important step in providing customers and end-users with a degree of confidence that they are sourcing material from a reputable supplier, bringing transparency and clarity to a rapidly changing and opaque market for graphene materials.

Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, commented: “We are delighted that Versarien is the first graphene producer to successfully gain re-certification under the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer programme following the scale-up of our graphene production facilities.

“This validation of our technology will enable our partners and potential customers to have confidence that the graphene we produce meets globally accepted standards.”

Terrance Barkan, Executive Director of The Graphene Council, commented: “We congratulate the Versarien team on obtaining a successful re-certification as a Verified Graphene ProducerTM, which we believe is the most stringent validation programme available for the Graphene sector. Versarien has proven itself to be a true leader in the production and application of graphene materials and we are proud to have them as a member of the Graphene Council.”

You might also enjoy reading  Versarien launch new superparamagnetic material

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.