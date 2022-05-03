Versarien plc results and investor presentation date confirmed

Versarien plc (LON: VRS), the advanced engineering materials group, states that it will be announcing its unaudited interim results for the 12 months ending 31 March 2022 on Thursday 12 May 2022.

Investor Presentation

The Company’s directors will provide a live presentation relating to the Company’s interim results via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13 May 2022 at 1:00pm BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am on the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.