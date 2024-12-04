Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Versarien investor presentation and Q&A session scheduled for December 10, 2024

Versarien
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Versarien Plc (LON: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that the Company will conduct a live presentation and Q&A session for investors on Tuesday 10 December 2024, at 5:30 pm GMT.  The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link and they will be provided with log in details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2s7a1W9SRzqLijUJNQGpxQ

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation.  Questions can also be emailed to [email protected] ahead of the presentation.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Versarien plc

    Versarien raises £450,000 via Placing

    Versarien plc secures £450,000 to enhance 3D construction capabilities and expand graphene projects, bolstering its construction sector impact.
    Versarien plc

    Versarien continues to make significant strides

    Versarien Plc (LON:VRS) sees a pipeline boost to £4.7m under CEO Dr Stephen Hodge, with innovative strides in graphene tech across construction and leisure sectors.
    Versarien

    Versarien to develop 3D printable construction materials with Balfour Beatty

    Versarien Plc and Balfour Beatty collaborate to develop graphene-infused, low-carbon 3D-printable mortars for sustainable civil construction projects.
    Versarien

    Versarien plc first 3D housing construction project contract in the UK with Building For Humanity

    Versarien plc partners with Building For Humanity to provide 3D construction printing for a flagship affordable housing project in Accrington, Lancashire.
    Versarien

    Versarien raises £550,000 to support ongoing Cementene admixture developments

    Versarien

    Versarien increases shareholding in Gnanomat from 62% to 90%

    Versarien plc (LON:VRS) has boosted its stake in Gnanomat S.L. from 62% to 90% by converting a €1.25m loan, enabling access to regional grant funding.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2024 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.