Versarien investor presentation and Q&A session scheduled for December 10, 2024

Versarien Plc (LON: VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that the Company will conduct a live presentation and Q&A session for investors on Tuesday 10 December 2024, at 5:30 pm GMT. The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link and they will be provided with log in details:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2s7a1W9SRzqLijUJNQGpxQ

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be emailed to [email protected] ahead of the presentation.