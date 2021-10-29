Versarien Investor Presentation 10 November 2021

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that the executive management of the Company will hold a live investor presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 10 November 2021 at 5:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Versarien via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/versarien-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Versarien plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.