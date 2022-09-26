Versarien graphene-WearTM technology to be usilised by BiaBrazil

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that BiaBrazil, a leading Brazilian sports and active wear manufacturer, has announced it has signed a commercial agreement with Versarien which will see the integration of Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ technology into a new range of women and men’s active wear garments.

The companies have been working together for the past 16 months, including undertaking extensive trials with local supply chain partners in Brazil. The Graphene-Wear™ formula will enable wearers to experience enhanced thermal transmittance, increased moisture management and faster drying rates. The garments will also have the Graphene-Wear™ trademark applied. It is anticipated that further announcements will be made on launch dates in due course with garments expected to be available for sale in Q1 2023 in the UK, along with existing retailers worldwide.

In partnership with University of Gloucestershire, Versarien has subjected this new technology to extensive wearer trials. Further, the Graphene-Wear™ ink formula has been tested to international standards, resulting in the publication of a white paper all aimed at giving partners such as BiaBrazil great confidence in this innovation.

“We are hugely excited to be in partnership with BiaBrazil. Through our partnership we will be able to create garments that have been designed with comfort, style and design in mind, whilst also maintaining high levels of quality and performance with our Graphene-WearTM technology.” said Versarien plc CEO, Neill Ricketts.