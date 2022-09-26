Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Versarien graphene-WearTM technology to be usilised by BiaBrazil

Verasrien

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced that BiaBrazil, a leading Brazilian sports and active wear manufacturer, has announced it has signed a commercial agreement with Versarien which will see the integration of Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ technology into a new range of women and men’s active wear garments.

The companies have been working together for the past 16 months, including undertaking extensive trials with local supply chain partners in Brazil.  The Graphene-Wear formula will enable wearers to experience enhanced thermal transmittance, increased moisture management and faster  drying rates. The garments will also have the Graphene-Wear trademark applied. It is anticipated that further announcements will be made on launch dates in due course with garments expected to be available for sale in Q1 2023 in the UK, along with existing retailers worldwide.

In partnership with University of Gloucestershire, Versarien has subjected this new technology to extensive wearer trials. Further, the Graphene-Wear ink formula has been tested to international standards, resulting in the publication of a white paper all aimed at giving partners such as BiaBrazil great confidence in this innovation.

“We are hugely excited to be in partnership with BiaBrazil. Through our partnership we will be able to create garments that have been designed with comfort, style and design in mind, whilst also maintaining high levels of quality and performance with our Graphene-WearTM technology.” said Versarien plc CEO, Neill Ricketts.

“As an innovative sports and activewear brand, we provide clothing ranges that provide our wearers with garments that not only help them in their sports performance but also increase their self-confidence. Working with the Versarien team, we have designed a next-generation clothing range. We are excited about the next stage of our partnership as we look to production and delivery of our range to market.” stated Beatriz Dockhorn, Founder and CEO BiaBrazil.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.