Versarien Graphene-Wear technology included in Umbro’s ProTraining Elite range

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced the launch of Umbro’s ProTraining Elite range, including garments incorporating the Company’s Graphene-Wear™ technology.

Versarien has been working with Umbro since 2018 and these are the first products to be launched in Europe incorporating the Company’s technology. Umbro’s new ProTraining Elite long-sleeve running tops, baselayers and running tights have Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ ink formula printed on the inside. The Graphene-Wear™ formula features novel properties that will allow wearers to experience enhanced thermal transmittance, increased moisture management, with improved drying rate, without compromising air or water vapor permeability. In particular, these three garments will benefit significantly from applying Graphene-Wear™ as they are being worn in circumstances where maintaining core body temperature is more desirable and difficult to achieve. The garments also have Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ trademark applied.

In developing its proprietary Graphene-Wear™ technology, Versarien has invested in extensive wearer trials in partnership with University of Gloucestershire and in January 2023 Graphene-Wear™ secured OEKO-TEX® Eco Passport certification, all aimed at giving the Company’s partners, such as Umbro, confidence in the technology.