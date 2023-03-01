Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Versarien Graphene-Wear technology included in Umbro’s ProTraining Elite range

Versarien

Versarien plc (LON:VRS), the advanced materials engineering group, has announced the launch of Umbro’s ProTraining Elite range, including garments incorporating the Company’s Graphene-Wear™ technology.

Versarien has been working with Umbro since 2018 and these are the first products to be launched in Europe incorporating the Company’s technology.  Umbro’s new ProTraining Elite long-sleeve running tops, baselayers and running tights have Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ ink formula printed on the inside.  The Graphene-Wear™ formula features novel properties that will allow wearers to experience enhanced thermal transmittance, increased moisture management, with improved drying rate, without compromising air or water vapor permeability.  In particular, these three garments will benefit significantly from applying Graphene-Wear™ as they are being worn in circumstances where maintaining core body temperature is more desirable and difficult to achieve.  The garments also have Versarien’s Graphene-Wear™ trademark applied.

In developing its proprietary Graphene-Wear™ technology, Versarien has invested in extensive wearer trials in partnership with University of Gloucestershire and in January 2023 Graphene-Wear™ secured OEKO-TEX® Eco Passport certification, all aimed at giving the Company’s partners, such as Umbro, confidence in the technology.

Neill Ricketts, Chief Executive Officer of Versarien, said: “We are delighted that Umbro are launching their new Pro-Training Elite range onto the market, incorporating the Company’s Graphene-Wear™ technology.  This technology is designed to provide the garments with novel properties, in particular regarding their thermo-regulatory properties and the ability to maintain optimum body temperature, that will significantly enhance the user experience.

“We look forward to the Umbro ProTraining Elite garments, incorporating Graphene-Wear™, being on sale and it showcasing the viability and attractiveness of using this technology for future products.”

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    New forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/GRffu
    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.