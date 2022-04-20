Vector Capital to present a live investor presentation on Monday 25 April

Vector Capital plc (LON:VCAP), the commercial lending group that offers secured loans primarily to businesses located in the United Kingdom, has announced that the Company will provide a live investor presentation relating to the results for the year ended 31 December 2021 via Zoom at 5.30 pm on Monday 25 April 2022, following the release of the results earlier that day.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Those wishing to attend should register via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ivanLPYyR4CsLWsNPJA_ZQ

There will be the opportunity for participants to ask questions at the end of the presentation.

Vector Capital provides secured, business-to-business loans to SMEs based principally in England and Wales. Loans are typically secured by a first legal charge against real estate.