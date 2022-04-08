Vector Capital to announce audited results on Monday 25 April

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP), the commercial lending group that offers secured loans primarily to businesses located in the United Kingdom, will be announcing its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Monday 25 April 2022.

Vector Capital provides secured, business-to-business loans to SMEs based in England and Wales. Loans are typically secured by a first legal charge against real estate. The Group’s customers typically borrow for general working capital purposes, bridging ahead of refinancing, land development and property acquisition. The loans provided by the Group are typically for renewable 12-month terms with fixed interest rates.