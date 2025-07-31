Follow us on:

Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) Investor Outlook: Unpacking a 122.82% Potential Upside

Broker Ratings

Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ: VREX), a pivotal player in the healthcare sector, primarily focuses on the development and sale of X-ray imaging components. With a market capitalization of $309.27 million, this Utah-based company is carving a niche in the medical devices industry, offering solutions that cater to both medical and industrial applications.

The current stock price of Varex Imaging stands at $7.45, reflecting a marginal decline of 0.05% recently. This price movement falls within its 52-week range of $6.88 to $16.68, indicating some measure of volatility and potential for recovery. Notably, the forward P/E ratio is pegged at 10.00, suggesting that the market anticipates growth in the company’s earnings.

Investors seeking growth stories in the healthcare sector might find Varex Imaging’s revenue growth of 3.20% compelling, despite the company reporting a negative EPS of -1.03 and a return on equity of -7.17%. However, the free cash flow of $53.39 million paints a more positive picture, providing the company with the necessary liquidity to navigate market challenges and invest in growth opportunities.

In terms of dividend returns, Varex Imaging currently does not offer a dividend yield, consistent with its focus on reinvesting earnings into the business—a common strategy among companies aiming for expansion and technological advancements.

Analysts have largely been optimistic about Varex Imaging, with 4 buy ratings and 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings, reflecting a strong market sentiment. The average target price of $16.60 projects a significant potential upside of 122.82%, which is an enticing proposition for investors. This potential is further underscored by the target price range, stretching from $10.00 to $23.00, suggesting confidence in the company’s near-to-medium-term prospects.

Technical indicators reveal a mixed bag for Varex Imaging. The stock is currently trading below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, at $8.05 and $11.40 respectively, signaling potential resistance levels. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 30.58 suggests the stock might be in oversold territory, potentially indicating a buying opportunity for contrarian investors.

Varex Imaging’s product portfolio spans across medical and industrial segments, offering X-ray imaging components used in diverse applications from CT and mammography to security at airports and cargo screening at borders. This diversification not only enhances the company’s revenue streams but also positions it strategically across multiple high-demand sectors.

Founded in 2016, Varex Imaging has established a global footprint with operations in markets across North America, South America, Europe, and beyond. This expansive reach ensures a broad market base, essential for sustaining growth amid global economic fluctuations.

For investors, Varex Imaging presents a blend of risks and opportunities. The company’s technological advancements and global presence offer growth potential, while the negative earnings and current undervaluation highlight areas requiring cautious optimism. As always, potential investors should weigh these factors carefully, considering both the technical signals and fundamental business strengths that Varex Imaging presents.

