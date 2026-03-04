Vanadium for infrastructure and energy storage growth

Vanadium is an industrial metal with established demand and emerging applications that are directly relevant to long term investment themes. While it has traditionally been used to strengthen steel, its potential role in large scale energy storage is bringing renewed attention from investors seeking exposure to infrastructure expansion and grid modernisation.

The majority of vanadium consumption today comes from its use as an alloying element in steel. Even small additions materially improve tensile strength and durability, allowing construction companies to use less material while maintaining performance standards. This has clear implications for infrastructure, high rise construction and transport projects. As governments continue to allocate capital to public works and urban development, steel standards that require stronger reinforcement can increase vanadium intensity per tonne of output.

The second growth avenue lies in vanadium redox flow batteries. These systems are designed for large scale, long duration energy storage, particularly at grid level. Unlike lithium based batteries, which are typically used for short duration applications, vanadium flow batteries are better suited to smoothing renewable energy supply over extended periods. As renewable penetration increases and grids require more stability, demand for stationary storage solutions is expected to rise.

