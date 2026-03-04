Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Vanadium for infrastructure and energy storage growth

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium is an industrial metal with established demand and emerging applications that are directly relevant to long term investment themes. While it has traditionally been used to strengthen steel, its potential role in large scale energy storage is bringing renewed attention from investors seeking exposure to infrastructure expansion and grid modernisation.

The majority of vanadium consumption today comes from its use as an alloying element in steel. Even small additions materially improve tensile strength and durability, allowing construction companies to use less material while maintaining performance standards. This has clear implications for infrastructure, high rise construction and transport projects. As governments continue to allocate capital to public works and urban development, steel standards that require stronger reinforcement can increase vanadium intensity per tonne of output.

The second growth avenue lies in vanadium redox flow batteries. These systems are designed for large scale, long duration energy storage, particularly at grid level. Unlike lithium based batteries, which are typically used for short duration applications, vanadium flow batteries are better suited to smoothing renewable energy supply over extended periods. As renewable penetration increases and grids require more stability, demand for stationary storage solutions is expected to rise.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium for infrastructure and energy storage growth

Vanadium offers investors exposure to infrastructure spending and the expanding need for grid scale energy storage.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium’s dual demand profile

Vanadium combines established steel demand with emerging battery growth, creating a focused but potentially strategic commodity exposure.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium positioned at the crossroads of infrastructure and energy storage

Vanadium offers investors exposure to both global infrastructure investment and the expansion of renewable energy storage.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium’s expanding role in grid-scale energy storage

Vanadium is emerging as a strategic material for long-duration grid storage as renewable energy integration accelerates.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Group, Share price and news

Vanadium Flow Battery market set to surpass $3 billion by 2035

Vanadium flow batteries are gaining momentum as long-duration storage becomes a core requirement for modern energy grids.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple