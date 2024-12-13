Valvoline Inc. Share Price Target ‘$43.75’, now 10.3% Upside Potential

Valvoline Inc. which can be found using ticker (VVV) have now 12 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $49.00 and $37.00 suggesting an average analyst share price target price of $43.75. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $39.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and the 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a market cap of 5.09B. Currently the stock stands at: $38.89 USD

The potential market cap would be $5,616,331,215 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.86, revenue per share of $11.90 and a 7.69% return on assets.

Valvoline Inc. is focused on providing preventive vehicle maintenance and related services in its stores throughout the United States and Canada. The Company offers services, including oil change to cabin air filters, battery replacements and tire rotations. The Company offers its services through retail stores using Valvoline-branded passenger car motor oils and products, which are designed to serve evolving maintenance needs and improve vehicle and engine performance and lifespan. It also offers vehicle maintenance services through independent franchise, and Express Care stores that service vehicles with Valvoline products. Its products and services are offered through approximately 1,715 company-operated and franchised service centers under Valvoline Instant Oil Change and Great Canadian Oil Change brands stores and supports over 250 locations through its Express Care platform across the United States and Canada.