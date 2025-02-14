Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 14.3% Upside Potential

Valmont Industries, Inc. with ticker code (VMI) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $387.00 and $335.00 calculating the average target price we see $368.75. Now with the previous closing price of $322.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.3%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $324.72 while the 200 day moving average is $294.90. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 6.47B. The stock price is currently at: $323.04 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,395,150,859 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 21.93, revenue per share of $200.09 and a 9.01% return on assets.

Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates in two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation; Lighting and Transportation; Coatings; Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. It also develops technology for precision application, including predictive, autonomous crop and irrigation management.