Valmont Industries, Inc. – Consensus ‘buy’ rating and 12.9% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Valmont Industries, Inc. with ticker code (VMI) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between $382.00 and $335.00 with the average target price sitting at $367.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $325.40 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 12.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $328.70 and the 200 day moving average is $284.02. The company has a market capitalization of 6.73B. The stock price is currently at: $336.00 USD

The potential market cap would be $7,602,861,540 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 22.83, revenue per share of $200.09 and a 9.01% return on assets.

Valmont Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agricultural markets. The Company operates in two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The Infrastructure segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products. Its Infrastructure segment is comprised of five primary product lines: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation; Lighting and Transportation; Coatings; Telecommunications, and Renewable Energy. The Agriculture segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture. It also develops technology for precision application, including predictive, autonomous crop and irrigation management.

