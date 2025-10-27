Follow us on:

US natural gas export pivot offers investor intrigue

Diversified Energy Company

In recent remarks from senior US energy officials, it has been indicated that natural gas exports may double over the next five years, and could potentially double again over the following period if global demand supports it.

At the same time, the domestic spot price of US natural gas has begun to reflect the heightened export momentum. The conduit between US production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity and global demand means that an increasing share of US output is now finding a home overseas. Analysts estimate that as much as 30% of production might be exported in the coming years.

The structural shift is also underpinned by moderating production growth. Some major US shale regions are showing signs of plateauing output, and new‑well productivity gains are less dominant than in previous years. With export commitments increasing, the margin for error shrinks; a prolonged production stagnation could amplify upward price pressure.

Internationally, the US is stepping into a role of alternative supplier in markets historically reliant on Russian pipeline gas. Contracts are emerging where European firms seek US‑sourced LNG to replace imports from Russia, and infrastructure upgrades in hub countries are proceeding to enable these new flows.

Diversified Energy Company plc (LON:DEC) is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing, transportation and retirement of primarily natural gas and natural gas liquids related to its U.S. onshore upstream and midstream assets.

