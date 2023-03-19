Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. which can be found using ticker (UBA) have now 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 20 and 19 with the average target price sitting at $19.67. Now with the previous closing price of $17.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.9%. The day 50 moving average is $18.04 while the 200 day moving average is $17.64. The market capitalization for the company is $682m. Company Website: https://www.ubproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $756m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.66% with the ex dividend date set at 5-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 27.61, revenue per share of 3.77 and a 3.62% return on assets.