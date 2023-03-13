Uranium Energy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 106.3% Upside

Uranium Energy Corp. with ticker code (UEC) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.25 and 6 with a mean TP of 6.87. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.33 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 106.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.8 and the 200 day moving average is 3.79. The company has a market cap of $1,187m. Visit the company website at: https://www.uraniumenergy.com

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.