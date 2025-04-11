Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Stock: Exploring a 27.76% Potential Upside for Savvy Investors

Broker Ratings

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) stands as a formidable player in the healthcare sector, specifically within the medical care facilities industry. With a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, UHS has carved out a substantial presence in the United States healthcare landscape. Known for its acute care hospitals and comprehensive outpatient and behavioral health care services, the company has been serving the healthcare needs of Americans since 1978 from its headquarters in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Currently trading at $178.24, UHS’s stock price reflects a marginal dip of 0.03%, a minor fluctuation in what has otherwise been a stable trajectory within its 52-week range of $153.65 to $241.52. A notable aspect of UHS’s financial outlook is its forward P/E ratio of 8.38, indicating a potentially undervalued stock when considering future earnings. Investors should note that traditional valuation metrics such as the trailing P/E, PEG, and price/book ratios are not available, suggesting a need for a more nuanced analysis.

UHS showcases robust performance metrics, highlighted by an impressive revenue growth of 11.10% and earnings per share (EPS) of 16.83. With a return on equity of 17.94%, the company demonstrates effective financial management and profitability. Furthermore, UHS’s free cash flow stands at a substantial $958.5 million, underscoring its capacity for sustaining operations and potential expansion.

For dividend-focused investors, UHS offers a modest dividend yield of 0.46% with a low payout ratio of 4.76%, suggesting room for future increases or reinvestment into the business. This could appeal to those seeking both income and growth potential in their investment portfolios.

Analyst sentiment towards UHS is predominantly positive, with 9 buy ratings and 10 hold ratings, and no sell recommendations. The average target price of $227.71 suggests a compelling potential upside of 27.76% from the current stock price. This optimistic outlook is further supported by a target price range of $186.41 to $280.00, providing a spectrum of potential growth trajectories.

From a technical standpoint, UHS’s stock is navigating a period of consolidation, trading slightly below its 50-day moving average of $180.98 and its 200-day moving average of $199.84. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 52.68 indicates a neutral position, while the MACD and signal line suggest a holding pattern, potentially signaling an opportunity for entry or accumulation for long-term investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc. continues to be a significant entity in the healthcare sector, offering a diversified portfolio of services ranging from general and specialty surgery to behavioral health services. As the company leverages its comprehensive offerings and strategic management, it remains an attractive proposition for investors seeking exposure to the healthcare industry with the potential for significant returns. As always, investors should conduct their due diligence, considering both the promising upside and inherent risks present in the current market environment.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO): A Promising 50% Upside Opportunity Amidst Strong Buy Ratings

    Broker Ratings

    STERIS plc (STE): Exploring a 15.20% Potential Upside in Healthcare Innovation

    Broker Ratings

    Revvity, Inc. (RVTY): Exploring a 47.81% Potential Upside for the Healthcare Diagnostics Leader

    Broker Ratings

    Perrigo Company plc (PRGO): A 42% Potential Upside Awaits Investors in the Healthcare Sector

    Broker Ratings

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): A Promising Healthcare Giant with 13.37% Upside Potential

    Broker Ratings

    Organon & Co. (OGN): A Hidden Gem in Healthcare with a 57% Potential Upside

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.